THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings this afternoon for most of Western and Northern Ontario.

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Temperatures between minus 26 and minus 30 degrees Celsius with Wind Chill values near minus 40 are expected from tonight into Monday morning.

Clear skies and brisk winds will produce extreme wind chill values tonight into early Monday morning.

3:52 PM EST Sunday 09 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for: