THUNDER BAY – Over the past two days, Highway 17 has been closed due to road conditions.

The impact of those road closures sees millions of dollars of produce and goods held effectively hostage by the weather and the poor road conditions.

This weekend in Thunder Bay empty shelves at the grocery stores have started to be what shoppers are seeing when they go out.

Fresh produce shortages are one of the first signs of the impact of highway closures.

The cost to grocery stores, in some cases who are forced to potentially see perishable produce lose several days of shelf life is also potentially increasing the grocery prices.

DEVELOPING…