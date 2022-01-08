THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Thunder Bay has received approximately 10-15 centimetres of snow with more in the forecast for today. Ian Spoljarich, the Acting Manager – Roads Division says, ” says, “The bulk of the snow fell around 6 am this morning causing delays in getting the priority routes done”.

Road Plowing

Road crews started plowing arterial and collector streets at 7 am this morning and will continue to clear these roadways throughout the day as many have become snow covered again with the persistent flurries. If it continues it may have to be cleaned up again early tomorrow morning. Local street plowing has not yet been scheduled but will monitor during the day and send out an update once it is.

Sidewalk Plowing

Snow plowing started at 7 am this morning on the arterial, collector and core area street sidewalks. This is expected to continue throughout the day and once these are cleared we will commence Local Street sidewalk snow clearing. Local Street sidewalk clearing should be completed by Tuesday of next week.

Snow Removal

Once roadways and sidewalks are cleared we will continue removing snow next week from bridges and corners with sight line issues. Parking meters and handicapped parking spots have already been completed.