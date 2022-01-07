Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings issued by Environment Canada for Western Ontario including Kenora, Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Fort Frances. Additionally there are Extreme Cold Warnings across Northern Ontario, including Wasaho Cree Nation, Attawapiskat, Peawanuk, and Webiquie.

As well this morning the Weather Service has issued a Special Weather statement for Marathon, Schreiber, and Nipigon – Rossport calling for snow and blowing snow Saturday.

5:47 AM EST Friday 07 January 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Hazards: Snow at times heavy with accumulations near 15 cm. Reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow. Strong southerly winds gusting to 70 km/h.

When: Saturday morning through the evening.

Thunder Bay

It is -24 this morning in Thunder Bay. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin, bundle up.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Snow and local blowing snow beginning after midnight with total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 overnight. Low minus 19 with temperature rising to minus 7 by morning. Wind chill minus 23 this evening.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances remains under an Extreme Cold Warning this morning. It is -37 this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High for Friday of minus 21. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight, skies will becoming cloudy this evening with snow and local blowing snow amounts of up to 5 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to minus 15 by morning. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 25 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Webequie

Webequie remains under the Extreme Cold Warning issued earlier this morning. It is -30 this morning. Sunny skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High for Friday will be minus 22. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight clear skies to start the evening. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 35 this evening and minus 44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -30 in Dryden to start Friday. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 23. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up.

Tonight skies will becoming cloudy late this evening followed by snow and local blowing snow. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to minus 16 by morning. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin continues.