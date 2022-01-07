Thunder Bay – Living – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on young Canadians who are trying to find work. Employers are also facing challenges when recruiting and hiring workers while adapting to the realities of the pandemic. That’s why the Government of Canada continues to take action to provide good job opportunities for youth and to support employers across Canada.

“This program has helped so many young people in Northwestern Ontario over the years. Small businesses, the not-for-profit sector and public sector employers continue to play a crucial role in the success of this program. Creating more job opportunities for young Canadians has never been more important than now. By working together, we will make a difference for young people everywhere and work toward building a stronger Canada,” states Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament, Thunder Bay – Rainy River.

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Rainy River would like to remind employers that the employer application period for Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2022 which opened in December is closing on January 25, 2022.

This year, up to 100,000 job opportunities will be available to young Canadians. This represents an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to the targets set before the pandemic. With this significant increase, more employers and youth will be able to apply and benefit from the program.

The employer application period for CSJ 2022 opened on Monday, December 15, 2021, and will close on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Not-for-profit organizations and public- and private-sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees can apply for funding to hire a young Canadian.

Canada Summer Jobs 2022 builds on the commitments made in both the Fall Economic Statement and the Speech from the Throne to support young Canadians—namely to create more paid work opportunities this year and to ensure Canadian businesses have the supports they need to get through the pandemic.

Employers interested in applying for CSJ 2022 funding are encouraged to open an account on the secure Government Grants and Contributions Online Services portal, a one-time process that will allow them to apply for this and other funding opportunities across Employment and Social Development Canada.