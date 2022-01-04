With over a million people working in sales or related professions at the end of 2020, the art of being a good salesperson is more important than ever. If you are not sharp enough then you could see your top clients snapped up by someone who can simply talk the talk better than you.

There’s always room to grow, so whether you’re a young aspiring salesperson or a seasoned professional, we hope that some of these tips might improve your overall game.

Understand your market and clients

You want to fill your clients with confidence when selling to them. The best way to do that is to do your research, get a grasp of the market and most importantly understand your client and their needs.

Creating a tailored approach to your sales pitch will wow your client and leave them feeling much more willing to do business with you.

Learn to sell yourself

If you can’t sell yourself then how do you expect to sell a product or service? It shows the client that you believe in yourself which will in turn increase their trust in you. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of confidence – when done the right way – and most clients would rather you were assured than shy.

A great way to sell yourself is to always have business cards with you. Personalised stationery adds an air of professionalism, and this could lead to more sales down the line.

Leverage your CRM

This is a fantastic way to gather information as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms such as Salesforce allow you to segment data and identify opportunities easily. They are also extremely useful for productivity which means you can increase the number of prospective calls and client meetings you have throughout the day.

End each meeting with action

At the end of each meeting, take steps to ensure that the sale is moving in the right direction. When one finishes, try to confirm another meeting date and put it in your diary. Very often in sales when no action is taken, the line can begin to go cold quickly.

Work on your personal characteristics

There are many traits to being the perfect salesperson and making the most of some key qualities can go a long way. It’s important to be friendly, enthusiastic, resilient and most of all adaptable. Not every sales pitch is the same, so you have to be prepared to change your approach while still keeping your core characteristics on show.

Sales can be a tough nut to crack, but using these tips will help you to conquer your next pitch.