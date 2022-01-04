THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has reported at least 11,352 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday January 4, 2022.

The numbers are likely low due to delays in testing.

There are also increases in the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions on Tuesday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that there were 1,290 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s up from 491 at the same time last week, or a 163 per cent increase.

There were also 266 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, up from 187 last Tuesday.

Ontario moves to a modified lockdown on Wednesday.