THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 306 new cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU reporting area. There are now currently 387 active cases with 298 having resolved over the past few days.

Causes of Cases

42 Household contact

134 Other close contact

19 Travel outside NWO

6 No known exposure

105 Pending

Case Locations

256 Thunder Bay and surrounding communities

37 District communities

13 First Nation community

There are two additional people in hospital as of this report.

As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

Additionally, the active and resolved case calculations have been adjusted to reflect the new provincial changes to isolation periods of COVID-19 cases.

We are also sad to report 1 new death related to COVID-19 and extend our sincere condolences to those who are grieving today.