Thunder Bay – NEWS – Over the holiday season the Welcome Home “to go” Dinner for International Students has become a staple for Lakehead University and Confederation College students.

The third annual dinner, as a “To Go” version due to COVID-19 restrictions was held on December 29th, 2021 and held at The Hub on Victoria Avenue East.

The vision to start this started with Abu xx. However it has been Silas Young’s vision to start ASSIST which is the organization that has agreed to finance each year’s event through community contributions.

The dinner is free to students, with the funding for the dinner provided by sponsors.

This is from the 2020 Dinner:

ASSISTTBAY.CA was founded from the first year’s dinner.

Previously, we have been involved with Welcome Home, a holiday event for international students to attend during their winter break. During this time, some international students have shared their experiences of barriers to their success here—from high costs to being unable to get help. We started ASSIST to meet these existing challenges as well as respond to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Lori Paras from the Hub has been a key supporter of ASSISTTBAY.

All of the volunteers and sponsors worked hard to make this year’s event a success that will continue into the future.