December 31, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Service 911

Thunder Bay – News – Here is your Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update you received.

Daily update from 12/30/2021 to 12/31/2021

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
4 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life