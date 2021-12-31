THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man, Calvin Lucas KANE, has been arrested for impaired driving and assaulting a peace officer after he dragged an officer during an attempt to flee from a Festive RIDE spot check.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were conducting the Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere program at the corner of Sprague and Walsh Streets just after 9 pm on Thursday, December 30. At about 9:10 pm, a male driving a sedan approached the intersection.

When officers approached, they observed several signs that the driver may have been impaired. Officers identified the motorist and were able to confirm he was a suspended driver.

The motorist was advised that he was being placed under arrest, however, he refused to exit the vehicle. When the officer attempted to open the door, the motorist sped forward.

The officer’s arm became stuck, and they were subsequently dragged along side the motor vehicle during the driver’s attempted escape.

The officer was dragged for about 100 metres at a high rate of speed. The driver discontinued accelerating, at which point a passenger pulled the emergency brake. The officer had been dragged more than 250 metres by the time the vehicle came to rest.

The motorist was taken into police custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Calvin Lucas KANE, 22, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Escape Lawful Custody

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited by Order

• Breach of Probation x 2

He appeared in court on Friday, December 31 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of February 2, 2022.