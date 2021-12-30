Thunder Bay – Weather – Heading to the end of 2021, there are a number of extreme cold warnings in effect.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Extreme cold expected early this morning. Temperatures near minus 33 degrees Celsius with wind chill values of near minus 40 are expected early this morning.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Watch for colour changes on fingers and toes, pain, numbness, a tingling sensation, or swelling. If present, move indoors and begin warming.

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly -25 this morning. Mainly cloudy with periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight periods of light snow ending after midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Fort Frances

Increasing cloudiness early this morning. There is a 70 per cent chance of light snow late this morning and this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 19. Wind chill near minus 24.

Marten Falls

Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight skies will be clear early this evening then partly cloudy with periods of light snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 29 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of light snow this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 27.