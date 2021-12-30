THUNDER BAY — INDIGENOUS BUSINESS – Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) (“Avalon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Harvey Yesno to the Company’s Board of Directors, to stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on February 24, 2022.

Mr. Yesno is a member and former Chief of the Eabametoong First Nation located at Fort Hope approximately 350 km NNE of Thunder Bay, ON, where he now resides.

He served as Chief for six terms from 1977 to 1991 and one further term from 2019-21.

He also served as Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (Treaty #9 and #5) from 2012-15.

From 1993 to 2010 he served as President & CEO of Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund (“NADF”), based in Thunder Bay. NADF is a non-profit Indigenous financial institution that supports Indigenous business and economic development in Northern Ontario by providing Indigenous entrepreneurs with access to capital for start-ups and growth of businesses.

From 2011-2012, Mr. Yesno served as Director of Community Relations for Ontario’s Ring of Fire Secretariat.

Avalon President & CEO, Don Bubar states, “I have known Harvey since 2002 when we both served on the Smart Growth regional panel for Northwestern Ontario. I am delighted to welcome an Indigenous leader with broad experience in northwestern Ontario in identifying First Nation challenges related to government, the economy and resource development to Avalon’s Board of Directors. I look forward to working closely with Harvey to inspire greater Indigenous business participation in the sustainable development of critical minerals supply chains that will support the emerging clean economy in Ontario.”

Mr. Yesno commented, “I am pleased to accept Avalon’s invitation to serve on its Board of Directors. I share the Company’s vision for how critical minerals offer an exceptional business opportunity for northern Ontario First Nations to participate in the rapidly emerging global clean economy. I became familiar 20 years ago with Avalon’s Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium project because it is located just west of Fort Hope in our traditional territory and I now recognize what an exceptional economic development opportunity it represents for Eabametoong First Nation.”

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, ON. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.