TORONTO – NEWS – As the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) Compliance Officials will be out on New Year’s Eve visiting bars and restaurants in communities across the province to ensure they are complying with provincial public health requirements.

“I want to thank hospitality sector owners and staff for doing their part to support public health measures for the safety of their customers, staff, and their communities. As the countdown to New Year’s Eve approaches, anyone considering heading out to a bar or a restaurant should be aware of all public health measures in place, and not give establishment staff a difficult time for enforcing them. And please remember, don’t drive while impaired. Let’s all have a safe and enjoyable night!” states Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO, AGCO.

On December 19, 2021, the Government of Ontario introduced public health measures in response to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. These measures include a 50 per cent capacity limit in restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs. In addition, these establishments cannot sell alcohol after 10 p.m., and must close by 11 p.m.

Liquor licensed businesses have an important role to play in keeping communities safe and the hospitality sector open. Although the vast majority of Ontario’s licensed establishments have been operating responsibly throughout the pandemic, the AGCO has had to take regulatory action against a number of establishments that have not, including the suspension or revocation of their liquor licence.