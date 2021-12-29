Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wednesday is starting with snow across Western Ontario. That snow has caused the closure of Highway 17 between Dryden and Ignace. The closure is due to road conditions.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is covered in a blanket of fresh snow.

The Winter Travel Advisory, as of 05:11 am remains in effect.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory continues early this morning.

What: Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour.

Where: Superior West, including the City of Thunder Bay. This includes Highway 17 from Dorion to Carters Corners.

When: Snow ends early this morning.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

In the forecast, Environment Canada says snow will be ending early this morning.

It is -2 this morning. Winds are from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will be falling to minus 12 this morning then steady. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

This evening will start with clear skies which will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -21 in Fort Frances to start your Wednesday. A mix of sun and cloud early this morning with clearing skies near noon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see clear skies early this evening then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

It is -21 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Light snow will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Snowfall amounts of up to 2 centimetres. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 19. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 29 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Winter Travel Advisory for Dryden has ended. Light snow will be ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight clear skies early this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.