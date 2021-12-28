KENORA – COVID-19 Update – There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 reported on December 28, 2021 bringing the total to 197 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment area.

Since our last update, we have received a report of:

6 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Dryden Health Hub area

14 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Red Lake Health Hub area

8 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU minimizes sharing the information about the location of COVID-19 test results. Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.