Local Rideshare company Uride is offering free rides to anyone in need this Christmas.

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Anyone who is struggling financially and needs rides this Christmas can email “help” to support@uridetech.com and Uride will send them a code for two free rides, up to $15 each to use on Christmas day.

“This time of the year is tough for a lot of people. We don’t want anyone to worry about how they’ll afford a ride to Christmas dinner” said Cody Ruberto, Uride Founder and CEO.

Residents can get a ride by downloading the Uride app. Average pickup times are under 10 minutes, and may be a little longer than usual on holiday nights.

Uride was created to prevent impaired driving. They operate 24/7, and encourage residents to help keep our roads safe this holiday season. If you need a ride, you can book a Uride, call a cab, get a ride with a friend, walk, etc.