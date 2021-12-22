Thunder Bay – NEWS – The request for proposals stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build, finance and maintain the Thunder Bay Correctional Complex project.

Infrastructure Ontario says, “Following a fair, open and transparent request for qualifications process that began in March 2018, two teams – EllisDon Infrastructure Justice and Fengate PCL Progress Partners – were invited to respond to a request for proposals in March 2021.”

Infrastructure Ontario and the Ministry of the Solicitor General will evaluate the proposals, select a preferred bidder and negotiate a final contract.

A successful bidder is expected to be announced in Spring 2022. A fairness monitor is overseeing the entire procurement process.