THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Ontario NDP says that Doug Ford has “slapped Ontario business owners in the face”.

NDP Finance critic Catherine Fife (Waterloo) issued the following statement in response to the government’s tiny rebate program for struggling businesses in Ontario as a result of the Doug Ford government’s restrictions and the Omicron wave:

“Businesses asked for help. What they’re getting today from Doug Ford is a slap in the face. Any small, local business that desperately needs support will be gone by the time their property tax bill comes due for 2022 — some may even be gone by the time applications open in mid-January.

This pandemic is happening in real time, waiting till January to offer even a crumb of support makes it clear Ford’s not listening to mom-and-pop businesses.

The NDP is proposing direct, financial grants to small local businesses so they can keep paying their staff while Doug Ford caps their capacity, as well as an eviction ban. If Doug Ford chooses to do less than that he’s choosing job losses, and he’s choosing to force entrepreneurs to shut down their dreams.”