THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) are reporting 11 (eleven) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

New Cases in Ontario today are at 3453.

Nine cases have been resolved. The number of current active cases is 65.

Causes of Cases

2 Household contact

1 Other close contact

1 Travel outside NWO

1 No known exposures

6 Pending

Ten of the cases are in Thunder Bay and two cases are in outlying communities.