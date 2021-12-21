THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have arrested Glenroy Nigel DOUGLAS of Toronto.

Glenroy Nigel DOUGLAS recently drove into a police cruiser, and nearly struck two police officers, during his dangerous attempt to evade arrest.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the area of the 200 block of Frederica Street West just after 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, December 19. At that time the officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business.

Police approached the vehicle and learned the driver was on a court-ordered release condition not to be operating a motor vehicle. Officers requested the male exit his vehicle, at which point he became irate.

Officers attempted to reason with the male and de-escalate the situation, however, during their conversation the male turned on the vehicle and fled. While fleeing, the male drove directly into a police cruiser and nearly struck two officers.

The male drove eastbound on Frederica Street West at a thigh rate of speed. Due to public safety concerns, a pursuit was discontinued.

At 7 a.m. that same morning police located the vehicle the suspect was driving parked at a residential address in the 400 block of Vickers Street North.

The accused appeared at the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street on the morning of Tuesday, December 21 and was taken into custody.

Glenroy Nigel DOUGLAS, 25, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon x 2

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Resist Peace Officer

• Failure to Stop After Accident

• Failure to Comply with a Release Order

The release conditions were connected to charges laid by the Thunder Bay Police Service on December 19, 2020. Those charges included Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday, December 21 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, December 23.