THUNDER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 10:00 am this morning, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Boyko Road.

While on route crews received information that a garage on scene was fully involved and the response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find significant smoke and flame coming from the structure.

Platoon Chief Philip Dzuba reports, “TBFR Incident Command ordered a transitional attack to begin on the exterior of the structure to battle the fire and contain it. Multiple attack lines were deployed by the arriving units and the fire was quickly brought under control, limiting damage to the originally involved structure”.

There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of this fire. Fire damage was extensive to the structure. The fire is currently under investigation by TBFR to determine the cause of the incident.

A total of 5 Pumpers, 1 Tanker, 1 aerial ladder, and a Command unit responded to the scene.