VERMILION BAY – NEWS – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance regarding a break and enter, as well as a theft from Canada Post in Vermillion Bay, ON.

In the early hours on December 20th, 2021 an individual broke a window and gained access into the Canada Post building in Vermillion Bay. Eleven packages were removed from the premises.

The Dryden OPP is continuing to investigate this incident.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information about this break and enter contact the Dryden Detachment at 807-937-5577 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.