DRYDEN, Ontario – COVID-19 Update – Effective immediately, the Dryden Regional Health Centre (DRHC) will be implementing procedures in order to protect vulnerable patients and staff from the increased COVID-19 activity in the organization and community, and the emerging threats of the Omicron variant.

“I implore the residents of Dryden and the surrounding area to keep each other safe this holiday season. Stay home, limit contacts, wear a mask, wash you hands, and get tested if needed. If you have not already been vaccinated, including a booster dose, please do so as soon as possible.”

“It is now more vital than ever that we follow all public health measures and slow the increasing spread of COVID-19 in our community,“ says Doreen Armstrong-Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dryden Regional Health Centre. “DRHC’s services, and the healthcare system in general are stretched, and additional COVID-19 outbreaks pose a risk to all services provided.

As of December 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm the following measures will be in place:

VISITOR RESTRICTIONS:

– Each patient is permitted one Designated Essential Visitor (DEV) who is identified by the patient and is paramount to the fundamental care and/or mental health of the patient.

– All visitors, including Designated Essential Visitors must be fully vaccinated, and must provide proof of a negative antigen test taken within the last 48 hours.

– General visitation will not be permitted.

INPATIENT TESTING:

-any newly admitted patients will be tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.