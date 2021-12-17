THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the catchment area. There has been another fatality from COVID-19 as well.

There were 11 cases resolved. There are now 57 active cases of the virus in the district.

Causes of Cases

6 Other Close Contact

1 Travel outside NWO

3 Pending

All ten cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.