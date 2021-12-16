Madison’s Dashboard Entry Screen: Top-Six Benchmark Lumber and Panel Prices

STAY AHEAD of US housing price data by getting access to softwood lumber prices. Released every Friday for that week, since 1952 Madison’s Lumber Prices is used by the forest products industry as a price guide for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber. These are, of course, the inputs into US and Canadian home building materials.

Added value for subscribers includes access to historical data and the ability to filter and download data and save custom queries.

Madison’s Interactive Lumber Price Graphing Tool

All 497 individual softwood lumber and panel prices are available on a single screen

Weekly Commentary available on its own screen

The Price Sheet can be filtered, searched, and sorted

Filters can be saved for quick and easy drill-downs to the exact products you need to make decisions

Eight weeks of commentary are archived by product, topic keywords, and species

Tables and graphs are printable

Data is downloadable to .xls or .csv

Madison’s Dashboard: Individual Price Analysis Screen

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don’t miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning:

Madison’s Dashboard: Custom Comparison Screen

Madison’s Lumber Reporter, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is the premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts since 1952. The weekly Lumber Reporter publishes current home building and construction framing North American softwood lumber and panel pricing information 50 weeks out of the year.

This information is especially desired by economists, bankers, the investment community, and industry CFOs as helpful in formulating reports. This is what you need to plan your investment strategy in the dimension lumber and timber industries.

Madison’s Dashboard: Market Commentary Screen

