December 16, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
73
Crime Investigation

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police reported a quieter past 24-hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/15/2021 to 12/16/2021

Recent incidents
4 arrow_up -8 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
0 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life