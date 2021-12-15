When you are starting a business, your likelihood of succeeding is much higher if you find someone to guide you through the unknown. Jay Kinder learned this critical lesson and is now paying it forward by helping others find their success.

When Jay first started out in real estate, he struggled to get business. Knowing there had to be a better way than what he saw, he invested in training and coaching from top agents in the country. Some of what he learned worked, some didn’t. But things really changed when he met his mentor from outside of the real estate industry. He taught Jay how to build a brand, convert leads, and leverage technology. Getting clients is the biggest challenge he has faced. But learning sales and marketing has been the most important skill he has developed to succeed.

As Jay was seeing massive growth, he reconnected with a college friend who was interested in getting into real estate. After they met, his friend immediately quit his job and made the switch. It took him three years to earn $1.2 million in commission, something it had taken Jay six years to do. Seeing how successful someone can be under the right guidance, they decided to start their coaching company, Kinder Reese Coaching. “Find a mentor and a coach. Someone who has done what you are trying to do and, more importantly, has a track record of helping others achieve the same,” says Jay Kinder.

Today, their company is the National Association of Expert Advisors, a membership platform where clients can leverage their systems and earn certificates that set them apart as agents. Jay also started his publicly traded brokerage eXp Realty that offers coaching, leadership, training, and lead generation in a profit sharing model. “To date, we have built an organization of more than 8,000 agents at eXp Realty and we are nearly doubling every 12 months, making this company the fastest growing real estate company in history,” says Jay Kinder.

Mentorship gives people the chance to learn from others so they can operate more efficiently and not make the same mistakes they made. Jay teaches agents efficient systems that add value to their lives so they can become the most successful agents possible.