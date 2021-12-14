KIRKLAND LAKE – NEWS – OPP in Kirkland Lake report that onDecember 11, 2021, The OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a search warrant at a residence on Tweedsmuir Road in the Town of Kirkland Lake.

Police seized Canadian Currency and drugs suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Opioids, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy) and prescription medication. Total street value of the seizure is estimated to be over $85,000.

As a result two people were arrested.

Robert WORMSLEY, 36 years-of-age and Lisa SPENCER, 40 years-of-age, both from Kirkland Lake, have been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) (Two Counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Crack Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Ecstasy, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA (Two Counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on January 27, 2022.