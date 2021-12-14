Fort Frances – NEWS – On December 10, 2021 at around 10:15 p.m. officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint on King’s Highway 11, East of Atikokan. Officers located the motor vehicle in question and a traffic stop was initiated, After speaking the driver, officers conducted further investigation, and as a result.

Katherine WINDEGO, aged 50, from Fort Frances was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) sec. 320.14(1)(b)

The driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle was towed. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 12, 2022.

On December 11, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. officer received a report of a possible impaired driver East of Fort Frances on Kings Highway 11. Officer located the vehicle West of Atikokan. Officers conducted a mandatory alcohol screening device on the driver and was arrested at the scene, as a result,

Jesse CHAUVIN, age 37, from Calgary Alberta is charged with the following offences

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code

Refuse to Provide a Breath Sample sec. 320(15) Criminal Code

Drive under Suspension sec 53(1) under Highway Traffic Act

The driver’s licence was seized and the vehicle was towed. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on January 12, 2022.

Also, on December 13 2021, at 2:00 p.m, Emergency Services responded to a two vehicle collision in the Township of Atikokan. As a result of the police investigation, John MCCOLLICK, age 54, from Fort Frances is charged with the following,

– Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a)

His had his driver licence suspended for 90 days and the impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from custody to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on January 12, 2021