KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is assisting with a death investigation in the community of Wabaseemoong First Nation.

In the early morning hours of December 11, 2021, the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a call regarding an injured person at a residence on Main Street East.

First responders located an individual who was vital signs absent (VSA) and after examination was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Trent Hunter, age 17 of Whitedog First Nation, Ontario.

While circumstances of the death have yet to be confirmed, police and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are investigating this death as suspicious. A Post Mortem examination will take place in Toronto on December 15, 2021.

The OPP reminds people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to police by dialing 9-1-1.

The investigation by the Treaty Three Police Service, the Major Case Investigative Team (MCIT), OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB), is continuing with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Anyone with information about this occurrence is requested to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.