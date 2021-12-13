THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On December 12, 2021 at approximately 12:44 pm officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment, North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Thunder Bay Fire Services responded to a report of a multiple motor vehicle collision on Highway 102 at Auto Road in the District of Thunder Bay.

OPP report that a Tractor Trailer Unit (TTU) driven by a 32-year-old was west bound on Highway 102. The TTU jack-knifed into the east bound lane and was struck head-on by an east bound TTU driven by a 56-year-old driver while simultaneously being rear ended by a westbound TTU driven by a 29-year-old.

The east bound driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 68-year-old passenger in the east bound tractor trailer unit suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. The passenger is now stable. The 32-year-old driver of the west bound tractor trailer unit suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver is now stable.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending Next of Kin notification.

Highway 102 was closed for several hours but reopened early this morning to traffic.

The TIME unit and Thunder Bay OPP continue to investigate.

Police would like to thank those members of the public that stopped to assist at the scene of the collision.

Any person with information regarding the collision person(s) can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Police would like to remind the public to be attentive and drive safely when travelling on local highways.