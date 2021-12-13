Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region today.

Thunder Bay

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thunder Bay to start the week. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning then light this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tonight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness late this evening. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 4 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -3 in Fort Frances this morning. Sunny skies are expected for Monday with light winds up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10.

Sandy Lake

It is -12 in Sandy Lake this morning. Skies will be mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 18.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Clear skies to start the morning will become a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries overnight with the risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.