OTTAWA – POLITICS – Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance is calling for an end to what he states is the Liberal inflation tax and outlined Conservative expectations in the Economic and Fiscal Update 2021.

“Half a trillion dollars in Liberal deficits have ballooned inflation to an 18-year high. Housing and gas prices are up by a third,” states Poilievre. “Families will pay an additional $1000 next year to feed themselves. The Economic and Fiscal Update is an opportunity for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, to announce an end to the inflation tax by restoring fiscal discipline, returning to pre-COVID levels of spending, and by encouraging paychecks over government checks”.

“Instead of creating cash, we need to create more of what cash buys,” adds the often colourful Conservative MP.

“By producing more clean, world-class Canadian energy, more nutritious foods for families to feed themselves, by building more right here in Canada, and by unleashing the power of the free-enterprise system, we can create more of what cash buys and bring our economy roaring back to life. In other words, make more, cost less. Paychecks not debt.”

Specifically, Conservatives call for the Fall Economic Update to reverse Liberal inflation, by: