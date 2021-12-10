Thunder Bay District Health Unit Reports 12 New Cases and One Death from COVID-19

By
NetNewsLedger
-
224
COVID-19 Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. There has been one new death as well.

There are currently 114 active cases with 21 resolved since yesterday.

In addition, through data quality checks, 2 cases that have already been followed-up on and resolved were added to the cumulative case count today.

  • 3 Household contact
  • 3 Other close contact
  • 2 Travel outside NWO
  • 3 No known exposure
  • 1 Pending

Of the twelve cases, 11 are in Thunder Bay and one in a district community.