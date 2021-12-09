Kenora, ON – MP Eric Melillo is back on the Standing Committee on Natural Resources.

“The natural resources sector, particularly forestry and mining, is a major creator of jobs and driver of the economy in Northern Ontario,” states Melillo. “I’m happy to be back on this Committee that will allow me to advocate for the interests of these industries and the workers that rely on them.”

Along with his appointment as Opposition Shadow Minister for FedNor, Northern Ontario’s economic development agency, this role puts Melillo in a strong position to fight for an economic recovery in the region.

The Kenora riding MP will be joining fellow Conservatives Michelle Rempel Garner, Larry Maguire and Chris Warkentin.

Melillo sat on the Natural Resources Committee during the last session of Parliament, before moving to the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee.