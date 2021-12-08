Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for the City of Thunder Bay.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.