WINNIPEG – NEWS – On December 4, 2021, investigators from the Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit made an arrest in the murder of George Elie HOULE. Houle died on December 1, 2021, due to injuries he received in an assault on November 27, 2021.

This was the 40th homicide in Winnipeg in 2021. This is only four murders short of the all-time record for murders in Winnipeg.

Nancy Angela WHITEWAY, 33, has been charged with Second Degree Murder. She was detained in custody.

The Winnipeg Police Service previously released information regarding a serious assault that occurred on November 27, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m. Officers located an adult male in his fifties at Main Street and Logan Avenue suffering from a severe upper-body injury and began emergency medical care. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, and the investigation was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit.

On December 1, 2021, while in hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as George Elie HOULE, 52, of Winnipeg. His death is determined to be a homicide, and the Major Crimes Unit is continuing with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).