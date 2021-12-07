Thunder Bay – Business – Out of an abundance of caution and due to limited space in the confirmed venue, our Leaders Luncheon with City Manager Norm Gale on

Thursday, December 9 will be transitioning to a virtual session.

The event will now be held by Zoom at no cost to you. Refunds will be provided within 10 working days to all who have paid in advance.

Please note the following event agenda changes:

12:00pm Connect to Zoom

12:05pm Welcome & Introductions

12:10pm Norm Gale Presentation

12:40pm Q & A

12:55pm Concluding Remarks

We look forward to seeing you on Thursday.

Tickets are still available through online registration at www.tbchamber.ca