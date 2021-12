Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the district.

There are currently 135 active cases with 13 more cases having resolved since yesterday.

Case Causes

4 Household contact

1 Other close contact

4 Pending

2 No known exposure

Ten of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, and one case is in a district community.

There are outbreaks declared at several area schools.