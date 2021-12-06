Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in helping to locate a missing male, Kari PENNA, 41.

Family last had confirmed contact with Kari on Thursday, November 25th and formally reported him as missing to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Friday, December 3rd.

Kari is a White male standing 6’2” tall with a thin build. He has short blond hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing mostly black clothing, but no further clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.