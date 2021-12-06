Attawapiskat – WEATHER – Extreme cold is on deck for Northern Ontario. Low temperatures of minus 30 to minus 34 with wind chill values near minus 45 are forecast for Attawapiskat, Fort Severn, Peawanuck and locations north of the communities of Sachigo Lake, Big Trout Lake, and Webequie.

An extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada for tonight through Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

A very cold arctic air mass will remain over the area through mid week. Increased cloud cover may keep wind chill values from falling below minus 40 in the community of Peawanuck on Tuesday night.