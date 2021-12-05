Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Student Transportation has one route cancelled for Monday.

NORTH 65 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, Corpus Christi AM cancelled through Wednesday, December 8 due to no driver available.

Keep in mind however due to road conditions it is possible that some routes may not be running in the morning, or will be delayed.

Snow accumulation and road conditions will be monitored overnight. Any student transportation cancellations due to inclement weather will be communicated no later than 6:30am