Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has updated the special weather statement for the City of Thunder Bay.

A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this low pressure system and as a result the snowfall amounts expected could change. Warnings will likely be issued as the event draws nearer.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Heavy snow and strong winds possible Sunday through Monday. Heavy snow with total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm along with strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.

Impacts: Snow accumulating on roadways and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow leading to hazardous travel conditions.