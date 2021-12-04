Coming Soon on Netflix

By
NetNewsLedger
-
99
Why More People are Going Online for their Entertainment

Thunder Bay – Entertainment – As winter weather bears down on Thunder Bay, many people are popping the popcorn, grabbing the hot chocolate and settling down for some movies and Netflixing.

Now on Netflix
Recently Added
Everybody Loves Raymond Executive Decision Schindler's List
Top Picks for You
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher
2012   PG-13   2h 12m
When an ex-military cop investigates a sniper charged with five homicides, he’s drawn into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game in this exciting thriller.   More Info
 Play
+ My List
Naruto
Naruto
2002   TV-14   9 Seasons
Guided by the spirit demon within him, orphaned Naruto learns to harness his powers as a ninja in this anime adventure series.   More Info
 Play
+ My List
Heat
Heat
1995   R   2h 50m
As a detective and a thief face off, they learn how much they need each other — and that the line between cop and criminal isn’t always well-defined.   More Info
 Play
+ My List
Coming Soon
Don't Look Up The Unforgivable Voir
View All TV Shows & Movies