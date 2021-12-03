Thunder Bay – POLITICS – COVID-19 numbers have been climbing over recent days.

However, Thunder Bay City Hall and the Victoriaville Civic Centre will reopen to the public for select, in-person services starting on Monday, December 6. These buildings have had limited in-person service since March 24, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We learned a great deal as a result of the pandemic. Customer service demands and the nature of service delivery have changed,” said City Manager Norm Gale. “Our goal is to maximize effort, reduce cost, and meet demand and customer needs.”

Counters will now be open during the regular hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday, with some exceptions where appointments will be required to access specific City services. City Hall lobby hours will also be extended during significant cold weather events.

The following areas will be open in City Hall:

The Office of the City Clerk, lobby and main floor washrooms

Provincial Land Tax service counter

The following areas will be open in the Victoriaville Civic Centre:

All service counters, with the exception of Cashiers, Supply Management, and Community Services

Appointments will still be required to access the following city services:

Community Services

PRO Kids

Financial Services

Human Resources

Revenue (Tax and Water Billing)

Supply Management

With the success of digital services being offered to the public throughout the pandemic, the City will trial the continued, primary delivery of certain city services digitally, with in-person services available on an appointment basis.

The health and safety of residents and City staff remain key priorities in all reopening plans. Restrictions and capacity limits, in accordance with provincial and public health guidelines will be in place, including mandatory masks, physical distancing, protective barriers and increased sanitization and cleaning protocols.

For a detailed list of city services, electronic services, information, and a list of phone numbers to make appointment bookings, visit the city’s online directory at: www.thunderbay.ca/AtoZ