TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Australia – MINING – BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd (“BHP Lonsdale”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP, announced today that it is progressing discussions with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd (“Wyloo Metals”) regarding Wyloo Metals’ potential support of BHP’s C$0.75 per share offer (the “Offer”) to acquire Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV:NOT) (“Noront”). To allow more time for those discussions to progress, BHP is extending the expiry of its offer from 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on December 14, 2021 to 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on January 14, 2022. The earliest time BHP will acquire Noront shares under its Offer will be at the new expiry time.

In conjunction with the extension of the expiry time, BHP Lonsdale and Noront also announced that they have amended the Support Agreement, dated July 26, 2021 and previously amended on October 19, 2021, between BHP Lonsdale, its subsidiary BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the “Offeror”) and Noront relating to Noront’s support of the Offer in order to extend the outside date in that agreement (the “Outside Date”) from December 14, 2021 to January 21, 2022. The Outside Date is relevant because, among other things, if the Offeror has not acquired shares under the Offer by the Outside Date, both Noront and the Offeror become permitted to terminate the Support Agreement.

While BHP and Wyloo Metals are considering a mutually beneficial arrangement regarding the acquisition of Noront by BHP, there is no assurance that any agreement will be reached between BHP and Wyloo Metals.

For Noront shareholders

A notice of variation, extension and change in respect of the Offer, a notice of change in respect of Noront’s directors’ circular and the amendment to the Support Agreement will be available under Noront’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Noront’s website at www.norontresources.com.

About Noront Resources

Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on the development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

About BHP

BHP is a world-leading global resources company. We extract and process minerals, oil and gas, with 80,000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. Our products are sold worldwide, with sales and marketing led through Singapore and Houston, United States. Our global headquarters are in Melbourne, Australia. Our Potash head office is in Saskatoon and our head office for metals exploration is in Toronto.

Our corporate purpose is to bring people and resources together to build a better world. Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.