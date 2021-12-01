Thunder Bay – Weather – Here we go, into December as 2021 starts the countdown to 2022.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow will be ending this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and early afternoon. Periods of rain or light snow are expected to begin in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

For the evening, there will be periods of rain or light snow ending in the evening then mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the evening. Low minus 2.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a 70 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. Winds becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 6. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of rain changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2.

Sachigo Lake

Cooler temperatures in the North. Sachigo Lake will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 14 in the evening and minus 28 overnight. There will be a risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for Dryden with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of snow mixed with rain and drizzle should start near noon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Periods of snow mixed with rain will be ending in the evening followed by cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers late in the evening and overnight. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.