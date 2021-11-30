Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are a number of human rights complaints currently filed, or reported to be filed against the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.

Today, the Board issued this statement on the situation:

“The Thunder Bay Police Service Board takes complaints and concerns extremely seriously. As required under the Police Services Act, The Board must follow the appropriate processes and protocols – to address concerns, manage formal complaints, and/or refer them to the appropriate investigative bodies – such as the Ontario Civilian Police Commission. We have not received notice of any formal applications from the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario. If that happens, we will cooperate fully and act appropriately within our existing powers, responsibilities, and mandate. We cannot comment on any specific allegations or investigations. We would like to assure the public that we are committed to supporting our police service members and fulfilling our obligations to those that we serve.

“Further, recent public comments made on these matters and on the leadership of the Police Service are not reflective of the Board’s views or positions. The Board speaks with one voice and all official comments by the TBPS Board will come from the office of the Chair or her designate.

“We urge all parties to allow due process to take its course”.