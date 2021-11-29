Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit says, “If you receive this text message, please note that it is, in fact, the Health Unit! Our contact tracing team is using SMS to contact individuals who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. This is NOT spam and we ask that you please follow the instructions in the text message.”

The increase in fake messages, spam messages and phishing efforts by scam artists has apparently impacted the outreach efforts by the Health Unit.